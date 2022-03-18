Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,707 shares of company stock worth $4,599,277. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of AFL opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

