Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $312.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.