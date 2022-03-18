Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $38,850,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,688,000 after buying an additional 546,357 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.48 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.