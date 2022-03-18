Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after buying an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 517,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,490,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

