Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AES by 41.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.41 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.