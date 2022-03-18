Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.