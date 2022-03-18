Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

