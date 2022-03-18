Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,306 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,085,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.