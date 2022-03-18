Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,122 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Lakeland Financial comprises about 3.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Lakeland Financial worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

