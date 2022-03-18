Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 981 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $150.23 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

