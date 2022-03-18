Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of MCRI opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

MCRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.