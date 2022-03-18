Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 173,025 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,025 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 2.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $35,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,758. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $84.66 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.