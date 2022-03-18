Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,737 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $126.62. The stock had a trading volume of 260,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,244. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

