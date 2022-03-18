Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.