MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,249 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MongoDB worth $93,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 56.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $372.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

