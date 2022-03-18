Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.06.

NYSE MEG opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $80.42.

In related news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,703,000 after buying an additional 330,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after buying an additional 413,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after buying an additional 735,554 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 1,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 756,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,703,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

