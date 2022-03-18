Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Down 4.1%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.87. Approximately 1,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 247,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after buying an additional 413,967 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4,752.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

