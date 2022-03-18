Moonriver Price Hits $54.05 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $54.05 or 0.00129592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $183.54 million and approximately $26.83 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.42 or 0.07068765 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,796.92 or 1.00207171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034114 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,287,712 coins and its circulating supply is 3,395,504 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

