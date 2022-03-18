Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells £138,495.20 in Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) insider Steve Crummett sold 5,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.30), for a total value of £138,495.20 ($180,097.79).

LON MGNS traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,320 ($30.17). 63,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,052. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,662.55 ($21.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.50). The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,361.27.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

MGNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.11) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.81) to GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Morgan Sindall Group (Get Rating)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.