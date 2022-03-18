Morgan Stanley Boosts ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $85.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MANT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

