Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.88

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 228449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.
The company has a market cap of C$174.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.41.
About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)
