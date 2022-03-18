MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Down 4.8%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.20. 30,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,085,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
