Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.00

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Multiplier has a market cap of $11,657.54 and approximately $48.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07050290 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,773.27 or 0.99997536 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033449 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

