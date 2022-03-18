MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Down 6.3%

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 931,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,219,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £11.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.
About MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC)
