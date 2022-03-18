MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of MYTE opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $428,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 154,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

