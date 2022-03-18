Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Capital One Financial

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Capital One Financial in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NBR opened at $141.62 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.04.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($23.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 67.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 460.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 87,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

