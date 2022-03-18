Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Trading Up 52.3%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 52.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

About Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group Plc engages in the provision of research, development and manufacture of products and services. It offers CFQD quantum dots, HEATWAVE quantum dots, and VIVODOTS nanoparticles. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and United States of America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.