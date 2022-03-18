Nasstar (LON:NASA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.75. The stock has a market cap of £78.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25.
Nasstar Company Profile (LON:NASA)
