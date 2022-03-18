Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Roelof Botha Buys 153,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NTRA stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 25,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $4,077,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

