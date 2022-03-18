Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.00. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 7,847 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $233.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

