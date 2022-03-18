National Bank Financial Comments on Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.
The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.
Further Reading
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.