National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $6.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

