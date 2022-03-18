National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.09

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$100.09 and traded as high as C$100.13. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$99.97, with a volume of 3,033,031 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

