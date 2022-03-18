National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,012.94

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,012.94 ($13.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,170.20 ($15.22). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,119 ($14.55), with a volume of 9,506,716 shares traded.

NG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.52) to GBX 1,100 ($14.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,061.44 ($13.80).

Get National Grid alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £41.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,089.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,012.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($25,502.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,534.

About National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.