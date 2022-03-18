Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.21

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $11.11. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 1,885 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $69.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
