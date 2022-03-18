Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.01

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.49. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 80,729 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

