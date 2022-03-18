NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.40 billion and $512.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $11.27 or 0.00027023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00210307 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00381022 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 656,215,974 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars.

