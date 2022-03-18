Neblio Hits 1-Day Volume of $37,546.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $37,546.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00081248 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,068,923 coins and its circulating supply is 18,804,296 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

