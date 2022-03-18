NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Up 6.8%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.58. 8,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,032,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.35 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

