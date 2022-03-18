NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,240,863 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19. NetApp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

