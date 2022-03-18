Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.83% from the stock’s previous close.
LON NET opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £81.59 million and a PE ratio of 68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. Netcall has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.99.
About Netcall (Get Rating)
