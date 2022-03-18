Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.83% from the stock’s previous close.

LON NET opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £81.59 million and a PE ratio of 68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. Netcall has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.99.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

