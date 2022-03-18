NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.75. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 6,226 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

