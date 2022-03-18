Neutrino Token (NSBT) Price Hits $37.59 on Exchanges

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.59 or 0.00089750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $95.03 million and $352,226.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,527,837 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

