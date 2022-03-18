Neutrino USD Price Up 1% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $740.50 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.23 or 0.07058277 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,744.09 or 0.99938543 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00033683 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 738,972,843 coins and its circulating supply is 738,972,244 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

