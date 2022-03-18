New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 280.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 414,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,185,000 after acquiring an additional 221,275 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,649,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $126.00 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

