New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

