New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Corteva by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

