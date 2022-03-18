New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.56.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

