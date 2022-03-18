New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the period. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,999 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.