New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after acquiring an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

